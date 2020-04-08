Beyond the Handshake: How People Greet Each Other Around the World

In many Western countries, a handshake is considered a warm, respectful greeting when meeting strangers or kicking off business meetings. But in other places in the world, not so much. Taking the time to learn how locals meet and greet is the first step to making a meaningful connection no matter where you are. From bumping noses in Qatar to bowing in Laos, here are 10 ways people greet each other in different countries and cultures. (Some of these gestures can be made without touching, which is especially helpful if you’re currently opting for no-contact salutes to prevent the spread of coronavirus.)

1. Stick out your tongue

Tibet

Blame this greeting tradition on a really bad king. It all began with monks, who would stick out their tongues to show that they came in peace—and weren’t the reincarnation of a cruel 9th-century king named Lang Darma, who was known for having a black tongue. Needless to say, the greeting caught on.

2. Bump noses

Qatar, Yemen, Oman, United Arab Emirates

Want to demonstrate that you view a potential business contact as a peer? Forget shaking hands; instead, bring your nose in for a few friendly taps. Just remember: Sniffing isn’t part of the equation.

3. Air kiss on the cheek

France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Latin America, Ukraine, and Québec, Canada

In Argentina, Chile, Peru, Mexico, São Paulo (Brazil) and Colombia, one air kiss is standard, whereas in Spain, Portugal, Paraguay, Italy, and cities like Paris and Québec, it’s two. In Russia and Ukraine, three is the norm, and in some parts of France, it’s up to four air kisses on alternating cheeks. To add a little more confusion to the mix, there are some tricky gender and relationship rules, too. In all of the countries mentioned, women air kiss women, and in most of them, men air kiss women, but only in Argentina do men routinely brush cheeks with other men who aren’t relatives or romantic partners.

4. Rub noses (and sometimes foreheads)

New Zealand

If air kisses sound too intimate for your taste, try on hongi for size. This pressing together of forehead and nose is what New Zealand’s indigenous Māori people call a “sharing of breath.” The greeting signifies the sacred welcoming of a visitor into Māori culture and is used at pōwhiri (Māori welcoming ceremonies)—although the honor requires an invitation and isn’t extended to everyone.

5. Shake hands

Botswana, China, Germany, Zambia, Rwanda, and the Middle East

A handshake isn’t as simple as it seems when you take it on the road. In Middle Eastern countries, for example, handshakes involve the right hand only, where the left hand is considered unclean. Visitors to China will want to lighten their grip, while folks introducing themselves to Germans should know to stop after one firm downward yank.

Not sure what to do if your hand is dirty or wet? There are country-specific procedures in place for that, too. In Morocco, touch the back of your right hand to the back of the other person’s right hand to complete the gesture. In Rwanda, grasp the other person’s wrist, unless, of course, their hands are muddy too, in which case, just touch wrists to convey “hello.” In Botswana, things are more complicated, even when hands are clean. The local handshake between two people entails multiple steps: Clasp right hands, shake up and down once, interlock thumbs, raise your arms to a right angle, grasp hands again, then release to a relaxed “shake” position before letting the other person’s hand go.

6. Clap your hands

Zimbabwe and Mozambique

There’s something kind of nice about applause as part of a hello, isn’t there? In Zimbabwe, the clapping of hands comes after folks shake in a call and answer style—the first person claps once, and the second person twice, in response. Just be careful how you slap those palms together. Men clap with fingers and palms aligned, and women with their hands at an angle. In northern Mozambique, people also clap, but three times before they say “moni” (hello).

7. Put your hand on your heart

Malaysia