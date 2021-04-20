Where are you going?
Porteño

50 Holt Street
Website
| +61 2 8399 1440
More info

Tue - Sat 6pm - 12am
Fri 12pm - 4pm

The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late 2016. The old parilla and asado fire pits were transplanted to the new location, this time positioned behind the counter of the open kitchen, and the rockabilly vibe lives on, albeit in a bright, plant-filled, parquet-floored space decorated with vintage sports and movie posters. Old menu favorites like the grilled Wagyu skirt steak and deep-fried Brussels sprouts can now be paired with a seafood cocktail, or wood-fired pumpkin tamales smothered in mole. End with the flan or melon ice cream served in the rind.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

Afar Magazine
almost 7 years ago

This Argentine-inspired grill is cool and kitschy. The decor is a mix of cowhide, faded South American posters, and leather furniture. Whole pigs or lambs roast slowly over an open pit, and the bar upstairs has a killer cocktail list.

