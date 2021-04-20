Icebergs Dining Room and Bar
1 Notts Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
| +61 2 9365 9000
Photo by Petrina Tinslay
More info
Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 12am
Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, SydneyOverlooking iconic Bondi Beach, Icebergs is arguably Sydney’s most scenic restaurant. The food, from local shrimp to braised beef cheeks, lives up to the setting.
1 Notts Ave., Bondi Beach, 61/(0) 2-9365-9000. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
Icebergs Dining Room and Bar
If all this restaurant offered were its backdrop, looking over the Icebergs Swimming Club, the sweeping expanse of Bondi Beach and the dramatic, ever-changing ocean, this perennial hotspot would still be a must-visit. But luckily there are plenty of other good reasons to stop in, like the insanely good regional Italian cuisine, the killer cocktails and the preposterously good-looking crowd. Call ahead to book a table or just drop by for an aperitif at the bar.