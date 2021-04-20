Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar

1 Notts Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9365 9000
Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, Sydney Bondi Beach Australia
Icebergs Dining Room and Bar Bondi Beach Australia
Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, Sydney Bondi Beach Australia
Icebergs Dining Room and Bar Bondi Beach Australia

More info

Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 12am

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, Sydney

Overlooking iconic Bondi Beach, Icebergs is arguably Sydney’s most scenic restaurant. The food, from local shrimp to braised beef cheeks, lives up to the setting.
1 Notts Ave., Bondi Beach, 61/(0) 2-9365-9000. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Emma Nicole Sloley
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar

If all this restaurant offered were its backdrop, looking over the Icebergs Swimming Club, the sweeping expanse of Bondi Beach and the dramatic, ever-changing ocean, this perennial hotspot would still be a must-visit. But luckily there are plenty of other good reasons to stop in, like the insanely good regional Italian cuisine, the killer cocktails and the preposterously good-looking crowd. Call ahead to book a table or just drop by for an aperitif at the bar.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points