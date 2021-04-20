Icebergs Dining Room and Bar

If all this restaurant offered were its backdrop, looking over the Icebergs Swimming Club, the sweeping expanse of Bondi Beach and the dramatic, ever-changing ocean, this perennial hotspot would still be a must-visit. But luckily there are plenty of other good reasons to stop in, like the insanely good regional Italian cuisine, the killer cocktails and the preposterously good-looking crowd. Call ahead to book a table or just drop by for an aperitif at the bar.