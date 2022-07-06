Bondi to Coogee Walk

A Coastal Walk

Spend the day walking from Coogee Beach to Bondi Beach to take in the best of the natural beauty of Sydney’s coast. The walk is by no means short, but there are ample spots to stop and take in the view (for a breather). If you’re not looking to swim or lounge on the beaches, there are plenty of benches to sit and people watch. Finish at the Bondi Icebergs for a drink, or continue to Bondi Beach for a final dip. From there, it’s easy to catch a bus back to Circular Quay.