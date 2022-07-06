Bondi to Coogee Walk
Bondi to Coogee WalkThis 7.5-mile round-trip walk has some of the most amazing coastal views in Sydney and is a great introduction to the city’s Eastern Suburbs. Starting from Icebergs pool in Bondi, the path hugs cornmeal-sand coves, natural seawater pools, a marine reserve (Gordons Bay) that’s great for snorkeling, and unique attractions from ancient Aboriginal rock art sites to the oceanview Waverley Cemetery. In late October, site-specific art installations pop up along the cliffs between Bondi and Tamarama beaches as part of the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition, one of the largest outdoor sculpture events in the world. Spring (September through November) is also an excellent time to see migrating southern right whales spouting in the sunset. Toast your trek with a drink at the Coogee Pavilion.
A Coastal Walk
Spend the day walking from Coogee Beach to Bondi Beach to take in the best of the natural beauty of Sydney’s coast. The walk is by no means short, but there are ample spots to stop and take in the view (for a breather). If you’re not looking to swim or lounge on the beaches, there are plenty of benches to sit and people watch. Finish at the Bondi Icebergs for a drink, or continue to Bondi Beach for a final dip. From there, it’s easy to catch a bus back to Circular Quay.