Opera Bar

Sydney Harbour Tunnel
Sun 9am - 12am
Mon - Thur 10:30am - 12am
Fri 10:30am - 1am
Sat 9am - 1am

Happy Hour at the Sydney Opera House - Australia

There are certain touristy things that one must do while traveling. And some places are so great that even locals flock to them despite the fact that they're heavily trodden. The Opera Bar at the Sydney Opera House is one of those places.

There really isn't a good reason not to hit happy hour at the Opera Bar. The drinks are reasonably priced, and the selection is impeccable. There is live music every night of the week and the vistas offered by the bar are some of the best in all of Sydney.

Transportation options to and from the Opera House are plentiful not to mention that site-seeing and drinking almost always go good together.
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

Wingsclipped09
almost 7 years ago

No Better Way To Ring In The New Year

It's worth the splurge to get a table at the Opera Cafe to ring in the new year in Sydney. Otherwise, come early for a picnic and to stake out your spot in the park for the best view of the harbor.

