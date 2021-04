Quay is the kind of restaurant for which you make reservations far, far in advance and pack an outfit just for the occasion. Here, chef Peter Gilmore draws a crowd of reality cooking show fans for his Oz-Asian fusion fare, featuring experimental ingredients like “yolk emulsion.” However, a meal at Quay is more than just a novelty dining experience. Set on the harbor, directly across from the Sydney Opera House, the restaurant offers panoramic views from every table. Pair the scene with eight courses and you have a memorable meal, which might include pomelo salad with elderflower; a concoction of razor clam, shaved shitake, smoked pig jowl, and sea cucumber crackling; and, for dessert, the Snow Egg, a strange but delicious mix of lychee, coconut, vanilla, and rose.