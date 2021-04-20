A marquee setting on the harbor, an acclaimed chef and a menu full of beautifully crafted dishes featuring prized ingredients like abalone, uni (sea urchin) and Wagyu beef—what's not to love? This much-awarded dining room offers a theatrical experience par excellence, and while it doesn't exactly come cheap, you won't soon forget your meal here. Be sure to leave room for the "snow egg" dessert, chef Peter Gilmore's cult creation that's a true marvel of textures and flavors.