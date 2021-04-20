Quay
130 Argyle Street
| +61 2 9296 4999
Photo by Nikki To / Quay Restaurant
Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm
Quay RestaurantAfter 30 years at the forefront of Sydney's fine-dining scene, Quay Restaurant underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation and reopened in 2018. The restaurant swapped white linens for Tasmanian spotted-gum wood tabletops and exchanged the previous purple-and-gold palette for blues, grays, and browns that better reflect Quay's harborfront location facing the Sydney Opera House. Executive chef Peter Gilmore loosened up his menu, too, offering either six or 10 inventive courses such as the Oyster Intervention—a crumble of oyster cream, crushed fried dehydrated oysters, chicken skin, tapioca, and caviar served in a ceramic oyster shell—creating a dish that’s all bivalve flavor without the slippery texture. Fans of the old Snow Egg dessert will be won over by White Coral: a multitextured masterpiece of aerated ganache, coconut cream, and ice cream.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Quay
Quay is the kind of restaurant for which you make reservations far, far in advance and pack an outfit just for the occasion. Here, chef Peter Gilmore draws a crowd of reality cooking show fans for his Oz-Asian fusion fare, featuring experimental ingredients like “yolk emulsion.” However, a meal at Quay is more than just a novelty dining experience. Set on the harbor, directly across from the Sydney Opera House, the restaurant offers panoramic views from every table. Pair the scene with eight courses and you have a memorable meal, which might include pomelo salad with elderflower; a concoction of razor clam, shaved shitake, smoked pig jowl, and sea cucumber crackling; and, for dessert, the Snow Egg, a strange but delicious mix of lychee, coconut, vanilla, and rose.
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
Quay Restaurant
A marquee setting on the harbor, an acclaimed chef and a menu full of beautifully crafted dishes featuring prized ingredients like abalone, uni (sea urchin) and Wagyu beef—what's not to love? This much-awarded dining room offers a theatrical experience par excellence, and while it doesn't exactly come cheap, you won't soon forget your meal here. Be sure to leave room for the "snow egg" dessert, chef Peter Gilmore's cult creation that's a true marvel of textures and flavors.