A weekend in Dallas offers the perfect city basecamp to explore the Dallas Forth Worth area. Once your bags are dropped off at your hotel of choice, head off to visit a selection of Dallas neighborhoods--don't miss Deep Ellum or the Bishop Arts District. As you wind your way around the city, take in the Dallas Arboretum, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Square, and all the shopping you can handle. Keep your energy up by stopping for some Tex-Mex, a barbecue meal or two, and some of the city's fine dining spots.