The Perfect Weekend in Dallas
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
A weekend in Dallas offers the perfect city basecamp to explore the Dallas Forth Worth area. Once your bags are dropped off at your hotel of choice, head off to visit a selection of Dallas neighborhoods--don't miss Deep Ellum or the Bishop Arts District. As you wind your way around the city, take in the Dallas Arboretum, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Square, and all the shopping you can handle. Keep your energy up by stopping for some Tex-Mex, a barbecue meal or two, and some of the city's fine dining spots.
411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
When President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas in November 1963, the world was introduced to the Texas School Book Depository building, which became the primary crime scene for the assassination. It was from a sixth-floor window in this brick...
2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Named for Dallas-based billionaire entrepreneur (and sometime politician) Ross Perot and his wife, Marjorie, this engaging center is actually split into two campuses: one on the grounds of Fair Park in East Dallas, and the other in Victory Park,...
2010 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
As the patriarch of one of the most prominent real estate empires in the country, Trammell Crow’s work took him all over the globe—including on frequent trips to Asia, during which he and his wife, Margaret, developed a passion for Asian art. Over...
1121 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
If you’ve ventured to this complex only for the annual Texas State Fair, you’re missing out—there’s much more to this National Historic Landmark. Spread out over 277 acres east of downtown, Fair Park does have fairground roots (it was built in...
Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX, USA
One of Dallas’s earliest neighborhoods, this formerly industrial area just east of downtown has a long history as an entertainment hub, from its days as a hotbed of blues and jazz clubs in the 1920s, to the 1980s, when local bands like the...
403 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
Home to warehouses and bustling trolley stops in the 1920s and ’30s (with the warehouses becoming artists' studios and storage facilities in the ’70s), these few blocks in South Dallas’s Oak Cliff neighborhood were designated a...
8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218, USA
Set on the banks of White Rock Lake, this 66-acre sanctuary offers scenic trails, blooming gardens, and peaceful green spaces for when you want some quiet time with nature—plus kids’ areas, holiday events, and a packed calendar of...
2001 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
It seems wrong to call this Renzo Piano–designed complex a museum—it’s more like a “sculpture safari,” on which you get to experience the pieces in their intended habitat. Opened in 2003, the Nasher Sculpture Center...
13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
When Texans think about shopping on a grand scale, they think of Galleria Dallas. The expansive, multi-level retail hub is shopaholic central, with more than 200 stores and restaurants ranging from budget-chic shop H&M to Nordstrom. Go for a...
2121 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
When the Ritz-Carlton Dallas opened in 2007, it didn’t have to go far to find a star chef for its gourmet restaurant. Dubbed the father of Southwestern cuisine, and the author of notable cookbooks like The Texas Food Bible, Dean Fearing...
408 W Eighth St #101, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
With its tiny, intimate location (inside a 1920s-era former home) and all the accolades (including a James Beard semifinalist nod for Best Chef, Southwest), this Bishop Arts District spot remains one of the harder reservations to snag in...
400 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
Eating here might get a little messy, but it’s worth it. One of Dallas’s favorite BBQ spots smokes its meats over Texas post oak, serves them wrapped in butcher paper, and pairs them with cold draft brews—and the crowds go wild....
1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
While it’s tough to verify El Fenix’s claim that this was one of the forefathers of Tex-Mex, there’s no denying that the homegrown chain is as much a part of culinary history as it is of Dallas’s. Started in 1916 by Mexican-immigrant Mike Martinez...
2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
Since 1980, when well-heeled Dallasites have needed a restaurant for a special family occasion, power breakfast, proposal, or impressive first date, they’ve come to The Mansion. One of the city’s most acclaimed restaurants—which,...
1617 Hi Line Dr, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
In its modern, warm wood-accented digs with retro design touches, FT33 serves up the most talked-about dishes in Dallas. Executive chef Matt McCallister's profile has grown immensely on the strength of his hugely creative farm-to-table menu,...
103 Murray St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
The artisanal, high-quality coffee beans here attract Dallas' creative class. The light café fare, interesting art, and live music (every other Thursday) is what keeps them there. Visit this coffee shop in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood to tap...
819 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
If you're a fan of the European experience when it comes to your morning coffee, look no further than Davis Street Espresso in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. Closed Sundays and open Monday through Friday from 6 am to 2pm and Saturday from 7...
5624 Sears St, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
In 2013, Jason Boso, the founder of the popular Twisted Root burger joints, felt the city was lacking a bar where he could feel equally comfortable taking his dad for a beer, hanging out with his buddies at night, and treating his wife to...
5100 Belt Line Rd #544, Dallas, TX 75254, USA
Lovers love Mercy Wine Bar. With a stellar selection of wines to choose from, as well as noshes of all sizes, food and vino lovers are covered. And with low-lit, intimate spaces throughout (sit upstairs for extra privacy), lovers who arrive...
920 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
As proof that Dallasites aren’t all about the carnivore life, this downtown market has been peddling farm-fresh veggies, dairy, and more since 1941. What started as a small horse-and-wagon wholesale market is now a 26,000-square-foot hall...
408 W Eighth St #102, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
Born of an idea hatched in a Dallas dive bar, this brand has grown from a one-woman artisan chocolate outfit (with sweets made for private clients and peddled at farmers' markets) into a small kitchen/storefront in the Bishop Arts District to,...
1010 N Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
It's easy to burn a day simply poring over the lovingly curated used treasures at Lula B's—there's just so much to see. Stroll through the aisles, leaving no corner unturned, and you can be rewarded with stylish, retro-fantastic pieces for your...
1916 N Haskell Ave, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
Dolly Python is a well-loved haunt for ladies and dudes who love to dress in the manner of a certain era. The vintage store stocks a lovingly selected assortment of blasts of the fashion past, including apparel, shoes and accessories for men and...
2332 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
A trailblazer of the boutique hotel scene, Hotel ZaZa has become a Texas-grown mini-chain over the last decade, with two properties in Houston and one in Austin. But this Uptown outpost remains a true original. The Mediterranean-inspired...
2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
It took a 1920s cotton magnate and a 1980s oil heiress to create the city’s most iconic stay, the former incorporating hallmarks of European design into a 10,000-square-foot house the likes of which had never been seen in Dallas—think...
