Retail Therapy in Dallas' Best Mall

If you’re ready to open up your wallet and do some serious shopping in Dallas, look no further than the Galleria Dallas. The Galleria is full of designer and name-brand stores. Make sure to grab lunch at Mi Cocina, a Dallas chain of Tex-Mex restaurants that is right next to the ice skating rink in the middle of the mall. Order your fajitas sunset-style for a true Dallas experience.



