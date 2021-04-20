Galleria Dallas
13350 Dallas Parkway
| +1 972-702-7100
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm
The Epitome of the Dallas Shopping SceneWhen Texans think about shopping on a grand scale, they think of Galleria Dallas. The expansive, multi-level retail hub is shopaholic central, with more than 200 stores and restaurants ranging from budget-chic shop H&M to Nordstrom. Go for a spin on the ice rink, then rest your feet and dive into a Mambo Taxi at Mi Cocina.
almost 7 years ago
Retail Therapy in Dallas' Best Mall
If you’re ready to open up your wallet and do some serious shopping in Dallas, look no further than the Galleria Dallas. The Galleria is full of designer and name-brand stores. Make sure to grab lunch at Mi Cocina, a Dallas chain of Tex-Mex restaurants that is right next to the ice skating rink in the middle of the mall. Order your fajitas sunset-style for a true Dallas experience.