FT33
1617 Hi Line Drive
| +1 214-741-2629
Imaginative Gastronomy's Design District HomeIn its modern, warm wood-accented digs with retro design touches, FT33 serves up the most talked-about dishes in Dallas. Executive chef Matt McCallister's profile has grown immensely on the strength of his hugely creative farm-to-table menu, inventive cocktails and well-curated wine list. With each dish as mind-blowingly unique as the next, it's best to round up a few friends and sample from each others' plates for a heady culinary adventure!
almost 7 years ago
A Culinary Experience at FT33
FT33’s Chef Matt McAllister has been recognized for his creativity in the kitchen over and over again throughout the past year. The restaurant features an ever changing, seasonally inspired menu with dishes that have both curb appeal and taste. This year, Chef McAllister was voted as one of the People’s Best New Chefs by Food & Wine Magazine. Before starting his own restaurant, McAllister studied under one of Dallas’ other favorite chefs, Stephen Pyles.