A Culinary Experience at FT33

FT33’s Chef Matt McAllister has been recognized for his creativity in the kitchen over and over again throughout the past year. The restaurant features an ever changing, seasonally inspired menu with dishes that have both curb appeal and taste. This year, Chef McAllister was voted as one of the People’s Best New Chefs by Food & Wine Magazine. Before starting his own restaurant, McAllister studied under one of Dallas’ other favorite chefs, Stephen Pyles.



