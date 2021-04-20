Perot Museum of Nature and Science
2201 North Field Street
| +1 214-428-5555
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm
Perot Museum of Nature and ScienceNamed for Dallas-based billionaire entrepreneur (and sometime politician) Ross Perot and his wife, Marjorie, this engaging center is actually split into two campuses: one on the grounds of Fair Park in East Dallas, and the other in Victory Park, near the Dallas Arts District. It’s the latter that garners the most attention—perhaps thanks to the 35-foot Malawisaurus fossil that greets you in the lobby. Earning immediate raves when it opened in 2012, the center woos kids of all ages with its cutting-edge ways of celebrating topics like engineering, conservation, and technology. Past that lobby figure, find five floors of galleries (including 11 permanent exhibit halls) filled with interactive kiosks, games, and lifelike simulations; there’s also an education wing and children's museum. In addition to all the content, the museum has garnered worldwide attention for its ecoconscious design. Under the direction of Pritzker Prize–winning architect Thom Mayne, the 180,000-square-foot building features touches like a 54-foot continuous-flow escalator, solar-powered water heating, LED lighting, and a rainwater collection system.
The Perot Museum of Nature and Science
The new and much talked about Perot Museum in now open right down the street from Klyde Warren Park and has become one of the busiest places in the Dallas area to bring your family on the weekend. The museums exhibits are very interactive and allow kids to spend time learning about everything from the oil and gas industry to prehistoric dinosaur fossils. I would recommend visiting during a week day if at all possible to (somewhat) avoid the crowds.
Worlds of Wonder Await Kids of All Ages
Opened in December 2012, the Perot has instantly become an in-demand destination for visitors and locals alike. With 180,000 square feet and five floors filled to bursting with elaborate, interactive exhibits on wildlife, biology, physics and more, the Perot makes it easy to spend an entire day unearthing amazing sights in every corner. Theaters delight with educational films that amaze the senses, and the cafe's offerings can sate even the pickiest palate. Don't miss the continuous-flow escalator that offers a breathtaking view of the Dallas skyline.