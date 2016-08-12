The Arts District links together Downtown and Uptown Dallas and is a must-see if you want to understand the city better. The depth and range of the museums and venues in this area makes for a perfect day of educating yourself on the cultural epicenter of the city. Experience a vast array of artwork at the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, and the Crow Collection of Asian Art. Watch a performance by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson Symphony Center, or a theater production at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, which was added to the district in 2009. Klyde Warren Park and The Perot Museum of Nature and Science (named after the family of the politician) opened in 2012, signifying the completion of this district.