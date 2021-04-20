Dallas Farmers Market
920 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
| +1 214-664-9110
Photo by Kevin Marple
Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 7pm
Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 9am - 7pm
Dallas Farmers MarketAs proof that Dallasites aren’t all about the carnivore life, this downtown market has been peddling farm-fresh veggies, dairy, and more since 1941. What started as a small horse-and-wagon wholesale market is now a 26,000-square-foot hall lined with farm stands, artisan food vendors, and specialty purveyors, plus food hall–style stalls and four permanent restaurants. From fresh baked goods to gourmet cheeses, globally sourced spices to locally grown produce, and seafood to spirits, you’ll find everything you need to stock your pantry or picnic basket. After shopping, grab some coffee or lunch to enjoy at the indoor or outdoor seating areas—the latter facing views of the downtown skyline.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Walk the Market's Green Mile
My visit to the Dallas Farmers Market began on the Green Mile early in the morning. Too early, in fact, for anyone else to be out and shopping. It's a quiet, peaceful place to spend a few hours on a Saturday morning. I was surprised at just how green Dallas is; the Texas of my imagination is a dry, dusty place, yet it seemed as though Dallas could rival any American center for horticultural wonders. The things you learn on the road.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Shake Off the Brisket
The Dallas Farmers Market isn't top of mind when it comes to exercise and fitness, but some people find time to work it out between bites of brisket, spicy pickles, sausages, candy, and all the other treats. From what I could gather, this fitness class runs every Saturday morning in Shed 2; check it out if you're feeling guilty about how much you ordered at the Pecan Lodge.
almost 7 years ago
Dallas Farmer's Market
There is no better way to spend a Saturday or Sunday morning than winding through the stalls in the three large sheds at the Dallas Farmer's Market. The outdoor stalls are full of fresh fruit, veggies, and plants, while the indoor stall is loaded with gourmet specialties.