Dallas Farmers Market 920 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA

Photo by Kevin Marple More info Sun 10am - 7pm Mon - Thur 11am - 7pm Fri 10am - 8pm Sat 9am - 7pm

Dallas Farmers Market As proof that Dallasites aren’t all about the carnivore life, this downtown market has been peddling farm-fresh veggies, dairy, and more since 1941. What started as a small horse-and-wagon wholesale market is now a 26,000-square-foot hall lined with farm stands, artisan food vendors, and specialty purveyors, plus food hall–style stalls and four permanent restaurants. From fresh baked goods to gourmet cheeses, globally sourced spices to locally grown produce, and seafood to spirits, you’ll find everything you need to stock your pantry or picnic basket. After shopping, grab some coffee or lunch to enjoy at the indoor or outdoor seating areas—the latter facing views of the downtown skyline.