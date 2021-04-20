Dallas Arboretum
8525 Garland Road
| +1 214-515-6615
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Dallas ArboretumSet on the banks of White Rock Lake, this 66-acre sanctuary offers scenic trails, blooming gardens, and peaceful green spaces for when you want some quiet time with nature—plus kids’ areas, holiday events, and a packed calendar of festivals and concerts for when it’s time for something a bit livelier. Take in the vibrant hues of the Jonsson Color Garden, Crape Myrtle Allee, and gardens dedicated to roses and camellias, or do some contemplating in the Palmer Fern Dell or the McCasland Sunken Garden. Opened in 2017, A Tasteful Place is a 3.5-acre garden focusing on fruit, veggies, and edible herbs and flowers; tastings, demo, nutrition sessions, and cooking classes are held throughout the year. Don’t miss some of the main section’s events, too, such as the annual Dallas Blooms fest and summer concert series.
almost 7 years ago
The Perfect Evening Spent Outside in Dallas
If you want to spend some time outdoors on your visit to Dallas, the Arboretum is one of the best places to explore. The grounds are immaculately kept year round and the property looks over White Rock Lake. During the summer and fall, the Arboretum hosts concerts on the lawn. The events are bring-your-own food and refreshments and make for a perfect evening. Another great time of the year to visit is during the start of fall, when the grounds are transformed in to a harvest and pumpkin-themed paradise.
almost 7 years ago
Good Times Are in Full Bloom
Chock full of seasonal activities, programs, and exhibits, the Arboretum is a popular stop for families or couples seeking a calming yet very cool date spot. Concerts in the Arboretum bring the finest arts performances to a grand lawn for guests to watch while sprawled out on the grass. Summertime brings events such as the Alice in Wonderland–themed Flower Village. Turn your visit into a girls' day out with a tea party in view of enchanting gardens. Just make sure to keep that pinkie up while you gaze upon the flora!
over 5 years ago
A Haven in the City
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is a gem in downtown Dallas, situated right in the heart of the city on White Rock Lake. The Arboretum sits on 66 acres, and is an oasis for those seeking some calm in the city. It also draws nearly one million visitors a year with a regular calendar of events, including annual ones like Dallas Blooms; held from the end of February through mid-April. In the summer, the Cool Thursdays Concert series draws regulars, while the fall and holidays present a roster of themed events. Also a perennial favorite for weddings and wedding / engagement photos, the Dallas Arboretum is a magical world of beauty in the middle of one of Texas’s biggest cities.