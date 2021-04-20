The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
411 Elm Street
| +1 214-747-6660
Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon 12pm - 6pm
The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey PlazaWhen President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas in November 1963, the world was introduced to the Texas School Book Depository building, which became the primary crime scene for the assassination. It was from a sixth-floor window in this brick warehouse that the shots are said to have rung out toward the Grassy Knoll and the motorcade along Dealey Plaza—and it’s that same floor that now houses this excellent museum dedicated to the event and its aftermath. The engaging permanent exhibits focus on everything from the political climate of the era and the actual assassination to the immediate chaos, the investigations, and even the conspiracy theories; you’ll also have the chance to watch and analyze the Zapruder film, and stand at the famous window itself. Rotating temporary installations may showcase topics like artwork inspired by the event, while a library and reading room offer opportunities for a deeper dive.
Explore the Sixth Floor
The former Texas School Book Depository is the site from which Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated president Kennedy on November 22, 1963. The Sixth Floor Museum now houses a permanent exhibition dedicated to the events surrounding JFK's death, and is much more engrossing and thought provoking than I thought it would be. Many of the photographs and films on display are particularly gripping.
Dallas' Most Famous Historical Landmark
The famed and former Texas School Book Depository is a must-visit at least once for any visitor to Dallas. The permanent exhibit creates a portrait of the mood of the country during JFK's presidency up until the time of his assassination. The walk-through culminates in an up-close view of the corner where Lee Harvey Oswald made his perch. Not to be missed.
Remembering Kennedy
Even if you weren't alive when JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963, the shots that rang out in Dallas' Dealey Plaza that day have echoed down generations. Today, the entire Dealey Plaza District is registered as a National Historic Landmark. Next to the Grassy Knoll, the infamous location of the assassination, is the former Texas School Book Depository, now called The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza. The building's sixth floor is where shots were said to have rung out on that fateful day, and evidence of Lee Harvey Osward's ammunition were also found here. What you'll find on the sixth floor today is a state-of-the-art-interpretive center detailing the fateful events that ended the life of the 36th President of the United States. Stand at the windows Oswald fired from and you'll have the unique and haunting experience of seeing the Plaza from the sniper's point of view. But spend time with the Museum's exhaustive materials on John F. Kennedy presidency and at the JFK Memorial nearby to remember the lasting legacy of one of our most beloved Presidents.