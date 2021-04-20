Remembering Kennedy

Even if you weren't alive when JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963, the shots that rang out in Dallas' Dealey Plaza that day have echoed down generations. Today, the entire Dealey Plaza District is registered as a National Historic Landmark. Next to the Grassy Knoll, the infamous location of the assassination, is the former Texas School Book Depository, now called The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza. The building's sixth floor is where shots were said to have rung out on that fateful day, and evidence of Lee Harvey Osward's ammunition were also found here. What you'll find on the sixth floor today is a state-of-the-art-interpretive center detailing the fateful events that ended the life of the 36th President of the United States. Stand at the windows Oswald fired from and you'll have the unique and haunting experience of seeing the Plaza from the sniper's point of view. But spend time with the Museum's exhaustive materials on John F. Kennedy presidency and at the JFK Memorial nearby to remember the lasting legacy of one of our most beloved Presidents.