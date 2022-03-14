Where are you going?
Truck Yard

5624 Sears St, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
Website
| +1 469-500-0139
Sun - Sat 11am - 12am

In 2013, Jason Boso, the founder of the popular Twisted Root burger joints, felt the city was lacking a bar where he could feel equally comfortable taking his dad for a beer, hanging out with his buddies at night, and treating his wife to brunch—so he created one. Granted, this is no ordinary bar: Truck Yard draws inspiration from traditional beer gardens, old-school honky-tonks, and a treehouse Boso had as a child, all ringed by colorfully painted and graffiti-adorned trailers. Enjoy cocktails in the treehouse bar and craft beers in the outdoor seating areas as you wait for eats from the rotating collection of food trucks; depending on the schedule, you might find BBQ, Greek favorites, gourmet sliders, authentic tacos, and more, as well as the house signature Philly cheesesteak. The casual vibe and national praise mean there’s always a lively crowd.
By Sandra Ramani , AFAR Contributor

Urban Picnic at Truck Yard

Dallasites make the most of their nearly year-round patio season. At Truck Yard, with its tree-house bar and mismatched lawn chairs, things are as laid back as a trailer-park potluck—albeit one with bottled cocktails, an ice cream stand, and rotating food trucks. —Jordan Breal

