Nasher Sculpture Center

'Til Midnight at the Nasher Sculpure Center

The Dallas Arts District is booming. The summer 'til Midnight at the Nasher' event series is a great way to soak up this beautiful museum (at no cost- it's a free monthly event). Doors open at six and you can lay claim to your preferred picnic spot in the grass by bringing a blanket or some chairs. Then wander around and soak up the current and permanent exhibits in this cool indoor and outdoor, creative space. You'll find a DJ or other form of live music to start the evening and then the evening tends to conclude with an outdoor screening of a popular film. No outside food is allowed, but beverages and food can be had once you're inside. If you'd like to pre-order a gourmet picnic from the kitchen of Wolfgang Puck, you can do so before the day of the event and then pick it up upon arrival.