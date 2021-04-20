Fearing's Restaurant 2121 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA

Photo courtesy of Fearing's Restaurant

Fearing's Restaurant When the Ritz-Carlton Dallas opened in 2007, it didn’t have to go far to find a star chef for its gourmet restaurant. Dubbed the father of Southwestern cuisine, and the author of notable cookbooks like The Texas Food Bible, Dean Fearing had helped earn the restaurant at the Mansion on Turtle Creek numerous awards during his two decades there—but was now up to the challenge of opening his own place. A decade-plus later, the James Beard Award–nominated Fearing’s continues to be a favorite for its Southwestern-accented American menus crafted with regional products. Depending on the seasons, you might find barbecued shrimp tacos with mango and pickled red onion salad, Dr. Pepper–braised short ribs with crispy tobacco onions, wood-grilled antelope sirloin, or the mesquite-grilled Rattlesnake Burger topped with smoked bacon. But along with the Texas flair, the menu also surprises, thanks to curveballs like an Indian-style chicken makhani with grilled naan, and dedicated vegetarian and “simply prepared” healthy menus. With something for everyone, this is a popular pick for lively brunches out on the terrace or in the glass pavilion, business lunches around the open kitchen, and special occasions in the private dining room or the wine cellar. The revamped bar is an easy choice for its stylish atmosphere, weekday happy hours, and tacos-and-live-music Thursdays.