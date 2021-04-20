Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
| +1 214-559-2100
Rosewood Mansion on Turtle CreekIt took a 1920s cotton magnate and a 1980s oil heiress to create the city’s most iconic stay, the former incorporating hallmarks of European design into a 10,000-square-foot house the likes of which had never been seen in Dallas—think Italian marble columns, 19th-century Spanish cathedral doors, and a ceiling inlaid with 2,400 separate pieces of wood. The latter transformed it into the Mansion Restaurant, which remains an award-winning favorite, adding a new wing with 143 guest rooms and suites and establishing the first property in the now-global Rosewood chain. Past the signature peach facade, the since renovated accommodations mix modern technologies with gracious amenities, historic touches, and residential-style décor—a combination that’s proved a hit with visiting dignitaries, international business travelers, and privacy-seeking celebs. A small pool, fitness center, and massage treatment rooms round out the facilities in the new wing, while meeting rooms and event spaces are located in the mansion’s gorgeous former living quarters. Young professionals flock to the leather-walled Mansion Bar for after-work craft cocktails and live music on weekends, while the brunch crowd heads to the Terrace restaurant to dine around outdoor fireplaces and oak trees hung with lanterns. Just don’t pass up ordering the legendary tortilla soup at The Mansion.
The elegant former mansion of the King family, and then of oilman Freeman Burford, the Rosewood Mansion—now the Mansion on Turtle Creek—was the temporary home of Tennessee Williams, who wrote Summer and Smoke while a guest of the Burfords here in the 1940s. Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt (both writers as well as politicians) also stayed here during Burford's reign. The mansion was converted to a hotel. Literary lovers can either book a stay (not cheap) or tour the lobby and stay to dine at the hotel's Mansion Restaurant, known in the city as the place for classic fine dining. The hotel still exudes the private-home feel that must have led Williams to "rely on the kindness of strangers" and stay for such an extended time.
A Timeless Classic
All 143 rooms at this elegant hotel—a Dallas society mainstay—have plush accents such as beautifully upholstered furnishings and Lady Primrose bath products. The graceful hotel’s biggest draw, though, is its residential feel: Warm chocolate chip cookies and lemonade greet you in the marble-floored lobby, while the handsome leather-walled bar has shelves lined with old tomes. The Mansion Restaurant has long defined fine dining in Dallas; on cooler nights, request a table by the fireplace.