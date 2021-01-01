The Perfect Week in Colombia

Ok, so maybe you'll need a week and a half. Perhaps even two? Stay a month. There's more than enough to do on this trip from Bogotá to Medellin and then along the coast of the Caribbean Sea from Cartagena to a National Park or the Lost City. Explore vibrant cities and relaxed seaside towns. Hike. Take a cable car from neighborhood to neighborhood. Eat. Dance. Drink. And plan your return.