The Salt Cathedral

Parque De La Sal, Zipaquirá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
+57 1 8519502
The Salt Cathedral Zipaquira Colombia

More info

Sun 9am - 3:44pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5:40pm

The Salt Cathedral

About an hour north of Bogotá lies the so-called Salt Cathedral, an intriguing and impressive church that has been sculpted from the empty chambers of a working salt mine, one that’s been in operation since pre-Hispanic times. Beginning in the 20th century, miners began to decorate shafts with icons and saints from whom they sought protection. By 1954, a full-fledged cathedral had been carved into the rock and inaugurated; it has been attracting visitors from all over the world ever since. When a previous sanctuary became unstable, the current chapel was carved almost 200 feet deeper down and opened in 1995, complete with eerie lighting and beautiful sculptures. A visit is a moving experience even for nonbelievers.
By Travesías

