Harry Sasson

Cra. 9 #75-70, Bogotá, Colombia
Website
| +57 1 3477155
Harry Sasson Bogota Colombia

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 12am

Chef Harry Sasson is nothing short of an institution in Colombia’s culinary realm, one of the people responsible for having reactivated a local interest in haute cuisine. Mixed-grill aficionados will thrill equally to his langoustines (with mushrooms and cashews in a sweet-and-sour sauce) as they will in the sweetbreads (done in parsley, garlic, and oregano). But you’ve also got the perennial house-smoked grouper, or duck that’s cooked twice to make sure every piece achieves just the right consistency. A great wine list and a merry mood overall make any dinner at this historic residence on Carrera 9 a memorable one.
By Travesías

