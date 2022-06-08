Where are you going?
La Troja

Carrera 44 #72-263, Barranquilla, Atlántico, Colombia
Website
| +57 301 5775192
La Troja Barranquilla Colombia

More info

Sun 1pm - 12am
Fri 4pm - 3:30am
Sat 1pm - 3:30am

Barranquilla’s famed pre-Lenten carnival is the supreme forum for residents’ festive spirits, but that same dance-till-you-drop energy can be found all year round at La Troja, now in its 52nd year. The barroom is a no-frills, open-air affair—weekend crowds regularly spill onto the streets in a veritable salsa-dancing tempest (definitely go elsewhere if you want quiet drinks and conversation). The music invites you to dance—with your honey, with the people at the next table, even the staff—so loosen up and enjoy.
By Travesías

