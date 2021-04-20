Casa San Agustín
la No. 36 44, Universidad de Cartagena, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
| +57 5 6810000
Casa San AgustínOccupying three whitewashed colonial buildings sheltered from the bustling streets of Old Town Cartagena, Casa San Agustín sits on the site of a former aqueduct and channels its heritage with a swimming pool that tunnels through its stately remnants. Inside, common spaces feature a mix of Colombian art and artifacts with contemporary wicker furnishings and marble floors. The 20 rooms and 10 suites are cozy and a bit more polished than those found at other historic properties nearby: Units feature 200-year-old wood-beamed ceilings and iron canopy beds topped with Frette linens; some have patios with hot tubs or brick terraces with views of surrounding buildings. But there’s plenty of space to unwind throughout the property, namely a library with original frescoes and a lounge with a long wooden bar and ceiling-high wine cabinet. It’s a good idea to make reservations in advance for dinner at Alma, considered among the city’s best restaurants, where the upscale international cuisine includes fresh ceviche and dry-aged beef cured on-site.
Stay in Cartagena like royalty
Staying at the Casa San Agustin was a dream. This small luxurious hotel is tucked away from the bustling street activity, and has amenities that could quite possibly keep you from leaving the place. Begin your day with a complimentary breakfast, take a few laps in the pool, followed by a mojito (or 3 mojitos), lunch, and if your body allows, take a few steps outside the gate and you'll be quickly immersed in Cartagena culture.