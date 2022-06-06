Where are you going?
Parque Explora

Cra. 53 #7375, Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Website
| +57 4 5168300
Parque Explora Medellin Colombia

More info

Tue - Sun 9am - 6pm

Parque Explora

The four huge red cubes set amid the verdant mountains around Medellín will seize your attention and pique your curiosity—they are pavilions that architect Alejandro Echeverri designed to house Parque Explora, a science museum that is rather a monumental toy itself. The goal was to strike a proper balance between wonder and learning—and to avoid at all costs the sort of place that quickly grows obsolete. The result offers a nice sort of carnival or market feeling in its wide-open spaces. Inside, the pavilions, aquarium, planetarium, and cool science and tech exhibits keep both wee ones and grown-ups entertained and awed.
By Travesías

