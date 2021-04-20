Where are you going?
Museo del Oro

Museo del Oro

Bogotá’s museum of all things gold is one of Colombia’s greatest treasures. Yet despite the name, you’ll find more here than just the precious metal. In addition to stunning displays drawing on a collection of more than 30,000 gold treasures, you’ll find highlights from the institution’s more than 20,000 artifacts of clay, textiles, and other materials that reveal the history of Colombia’s diverse pre-Hispanic cultures. Audio guides enhance the experience with information on the objects’ purpose and provenance that connects various periods and movements. The museum shop offers dazzling (if somewhat expensive) souvenirs fashioned by members of Colombia’s many indigenous nations.
By Travesías

More Recommendations

Nicholas Gill
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Museo del Oro, Bogotá

The Museo del Oro houses more than 34,000 pre-Columbian gold relics, the largest collection on earth. The focal point is the 8,000-piece Offering Boat room, which holds the spectacular Balsa Muisca, a miniature model of a gold-and-copper raft bearing figurines that depict the initiation ceremony of a new ruler on Lake Guatavita. Legends say that each new chief would cover himself in gold dust and dive into the water to become “El Dorado,” or the gilded one.
Carrera 6 No. 16–58, 57/(0) 1-343-2222. Image: courtesy of Museo del Oro
Natalie Southwick
almost 7 years ago

Gold Everywhere

Bogotá's Museo del Oro (Gold Museum) is home to one of the world's largest collections of pre-Columbian gold artifacts and relics. Admission to the museum is about USD$2, but the many rooms of glittering objects can get overwhelming after an hour or two. Don't miss La Ofrenda, a third-floor exhibit where you enter in complete darkness, only to find yourself surrounded by gold as the lights slowly rise. It's a one-of-a-kind experience, and you'll leave with a newfound respect for ancient jewelry makers.

