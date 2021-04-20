Gold Everywhere

Bogotá's Museo del Oro (Gold Museum) is home to one of the world's largest collections of pre-Columbian gold artifacts and relics. Admission to the museum is about USD$2, but the many rooms of glittering objects can get overwhelming after an hour or two. Don't miss La Ofrenda, a third-floor exhibit where you enter in complete darkness, only to find yourself surrounded by gold as the lights slowly rise. It's a one-of-a-kind experience, and you'll leave with a newfound respect for ancient jewelry makers.