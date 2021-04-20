Museo Botero
Museo BoteroSet within the Banco de la República’s museum complex, the Botero Museum offers a sampling of paintings and sculptures by famed Colombian artist Fernando Botero, best known for his still lifes and his exaggeratedly rotund human figures. Botero donated 123 of his own pieces to the institution, as well as 85 from his personal collection—including treasures by Chagall, Picasso, Monet, and Miró. The gracious colonial-era mansion includes an area that displays contemporary Latin American and European artworks. Audio guides are available in English, French, and Spanish.
At the Museo Botero, you’ll find two levels filled with paintings including a plump Mona Lisa and full-figured fruits from Colombia’s best-known artist, Fernando Botero.
Botero's Curvy Figures
Botero is famous for his curves and Museo Botero in central Bogota displays an impressive collection of his colorful voluptuous art and smooth bronze and marble sculptures. Personal favorites were what must of been a tongue-in-cheek rendition of the Mona Lisa and his interpretative portraits of other artists like Cezanne and controversial figures like Manuel Marulanda.