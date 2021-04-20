Where are you going?
El Cielo

Carrera 40 # 10A-22, Medellín, El Poblado, Colombia
+57 4 2683002
Indulge in a night of romantic dining Medellin Colombia

Mon - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 7pm - 12am

Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or just for a spontaneous night of indulgence: Medellin is blessed with romantic dining spots. El Cielo, just opposite Parque Lleras, is as well-known throughout Latin America as its creator Juan Manuel Barrientos—a young chef synonymous with creating unforgettable experimental cuisine. Dishes are separated into ‘moments’ and are all created by his team of chefs and designers in his food lab. Diners can choose from either 10 or 15 ‘moments.’ Each dish has a lifespan of three months, after which it is replaced by a new, vastly different dish. Meanwhile Carmen, located a few blocks away, offers not only high-end, diverse cuisine but also a seductive interior and some extraordinary cocktails.
By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

