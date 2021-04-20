Where are you going?
Jardín Botánico and In Situ Restaurant

Cl. 73 #51d14, Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
+57 4 4445500
Sun - Sat 9am - 4:30pm

Medellín’s botanical garden is a 35-acre oasis of green amid the bustling city. Stroll through lush tropical vegetation, towering trees, and flowering bushes to a quiet, picturesque pond amid the gardens. Or peek into a butterfly farm, a maze, and an orchid exhibit beneath an arbor. The gardens are a public space for all sorts of activities like yoga, martial-arts classes, and outdoor movie screenings; a farmers’ market for organic goods takes place the first Sunday of every month. The park is also home to one of Medellín’s best restaurants, In Situ, which in addition to its normal gourmet fare sells lunchtime picnic baskets—complete with red-and-white-checkered blankets and a bottle of wine—to enjoy on the garden grounds.
By Travesías

Simon Willis
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A great way to enjoy Medellín’s perfect temperature and sultry sun is to grab a blanket, a bottle of wine and head to the Botanical Gardens. Here, rolling mounds of grass and palm trees create a romantic ambience which is taken advantage of by local residents and wildlife. While lip-locked couples cover the lush green surface, colorful birds fly through the foliage and Iguanas crawl among the leaves. Sunday is the most popular day, especially during Colombia’s version of Valentine’s Day ‘Amor y Amistad,’ which is perfectly celebrated with a pre-prepared picnic from one of the local restaurants. To reach the Jardin Botanico head north on the metro to Universidad.

