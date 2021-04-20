Where are you going?
Di Shui Dong Restaurant

5 Dongping Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
+86 21 6415 9448
Di Shui Dong: a Hunan Institution

Rustic charm and good home-style cooking are what come to mind when you eat at Di Shui Dong. The Hunan eatery is always packed, a testament to how good their grub really is. If you're unfamiliar with Hunan cuisine, it's the spicy cousin of Sichuan's fiery fare, but they use a more standard and tongue-friendly chili, meaning you get the kick without the mouth-numbing experience of Sichuan's infamous peppercorns. Don't leave without trying the cumin-rubbed ribs and the fish-head steamed with chili.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
