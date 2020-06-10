Where are you going?
Park Hyatt Shanghai

100 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
Website
| +86 21 6888 1234
Park Hyatt Shanghai

The tallest hotel in mainland China occupies floors 79 to 93 of the Shanghai World Financial Center, the 101-story skyscraper made by Mori Building, developer of Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills complex. As expected, any room or public area in the property likely has jaw-dropping views. Interiors mirror the aesthetics of a cultured modern Chinese residence, with sequences of gates, halls, and chambers as thoroughfares, and earth tones complementing natural materials. Monochromatic rooms have walls finished in linen, lacquer, and slatted-wood panels, with generous daybeds, 24-hour butler service, and plasma televisions embedded in the bathrooms’ vanity mirrors. But really, no amenity can top the incredible views.
By Sanjay Surana , AFAR Contributor

Sophie Friedman
AFAR Local Expert
almost 3 years ago

Afternoon Tea at Park Hyatt Shanghai

The Park Hyatt in the Shanghai World Financial Center reigns supreme as the city's highest hotel. The view from SWFC’s observatory—on the 94th, 97th, and 100th floors—is stunning, but you'll have to brave the winding queue. A more laid-back alternative is afternoon tea in the 87th-floor lobby of the Park Hyatt. Sure, it’s not at the very top, but you’ll get to enjoy buttery scones while lounging in a plush armchair instead of angling for a six-inch opening to take a photo. One tea set is suitable for two, so the cost per person isn’t much more than you’d pay for the observatory. Tea is served daily from 2 to 6 p.m.
Mark Jackson Jr.
almost 6 years ago

Sunset Drinks from the 98th Floor

Located in the Shanghai World Financial Center, the tallest builidng in Shanghai, the bar at the Park Hyatt Shanghai affords great views for the price of a beverage. Be sure to try their infused liquors, like strawberry-infused tequila; they are all delicious.

