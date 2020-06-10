Afternoon Tea at Park Hyatt Shanghai

The Park Hyatt in the Shanghai World Financial Center reigns supreme as the city's highest hotel. The view from SWFC’s observatory—on the 94th, 97th, and 100th floors—is stunning, but you'll have to brave the winding queue. A more laid-back alternative is afternoon tea in the 87th-floor lobby of the Park Hyatt. Sure, it’s not at the very top, but you’ll get to enjoy buttery scones while lounging in a plush armchair instead of angling for a six-inch opening to take a photo. One tea set is suitable for two, so the cost per person isn’t much more than you’d pay for the observatory. Tea is served daily from 2 to 6 p.m.