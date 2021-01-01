The Best Restaurants in Orlando
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
With its culturally diverse population, Orlando offers flavors from around the globe. The city—thanks to chef-driven restaurants, farmers' markets, and food trucks—has landed on the culinary map. There are even fine dining experiences to be had at the theme parks, where once barbecued turkey legs and caramel corn passed for haute cuisine.
Save Place
7786 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Located in the Plaza Venezia, a swanky area locals fondly refer to as Restaurant Row, trendy yet comfortable Amura is the perfect place for a date or family dinner. Make a meal for two out of the Dragon and Atomic Bomb rolls, a bento box to share,...
Save Place
819 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Chef Chico Mendonça brings a taste of Portugal to Orlando with his food truck, Bem Bom. For the signature Prego de Frango Piri-Piri, he marinates chicken in his own piri-piri and serves it on fresh, warm prego (a crunchy yet chewy...
Save Place
390 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
The restaurateurs were aiming for an approachable French spot when they opened this brasserie in downtown’s Bank of America building in 2016—and they’ve succeeded, in spades. Here, the perfect start to both lunch and dinner is a...
Save Place
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
Opened in Orlando’s eclectic Audubon Park Garden District in 2013, this wildly popular market features a collection of gourmet purveyors in a refurbished industrial building. Among the merchants are an artisan baker, a small enterprise...
Save Place
431 E Central Blvd suite c, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Move over cupcakes: Popsicles are the next big dessert craze in Orlando. After my stroll around Lake Eola, I stopped at the popsicle shop Hyppo. You won't find the popsicles of your childhood here. Hyppo's version is inspired by Mexican paletas...
Save Place
290 S Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
At Luma on Park, James Beard Award semifinalist Brandon McGlamery works magic with a modern American menu. While the restaurant follows dining trends with handcrafted cocktails and small plates, it’s really more of a modernized steak house,...
Save Place
1231 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
Located in the heart of Orlando’s Little Vietnam district, this casual eatery does Pan-Asian cuisine perfectly, with a spread of affordable, piping-hot dishes inspired by hawker-style street food. It’s hardly a new concept in a city...
Save Place
1560 East Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA
The surprises at this excellent Italian restaurant in Disney Springs start right when you arrive and gaze upon the airy dining room. Complete with 50-foot-high ceilings, a grand staircase, and sweeping views over Lake Buena Vista, it's themed...
Save Place
1600 Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA
The chance to try Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s first Pan-Asian restaurant is what brings most people to this Disney Springs spot, which opened in 2015. The menu blends flavors from China, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and...
Save Place
8060 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Pharmacy is a bit tricky to find on Restaurant Row—you have to take an elevator to the clean modern space. All the dishes are made from organic food sourced from local farms. The season-driven menu changes, but you'll always leave feeling...
Save Place
565 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
It’s no surprise that the opening of this beloved gastropub back in 2007 coincided with Orlando’s rise as a culinary hot spot. While its owners James and Julie Petrakis have not stopped opening other ventures around the city (including...
Save Place
Orlando, FL, USA
Treehouse Truck in Orlando, FL is a local food truck roaming the streets throughout Central Florida. If you're lucky, you might even find them in Ft. Lauderdale or Miami! Known for some jaw dropping menu items, they have some other must try items....
Save Place
1051 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
Orlando is known for great Asian eats, and this sweet little Thai spot in Winter Park stands apart for its stylish vibe and rainbow range of iced and hot teas and desserts. KrungThep is the Thai name for Bangkok, but much of the menu skews...
Save Place
2000 N Orange Ave Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32804, USA
Downtown Orlando is a very social place, with blocks of bars and restaurants that stay busy from happy hour through late night. Along Orange Avenue—but delightfully removed from the more boisterous downtown stretch—this rooftop lounge overlooking...
Save Place
Lovers of real Mexican eats flock to this casual and cheerful restaurant in Orlando's Mills 50 district. A single row of tables runs the length of the narrow space with a line of stools at the counter overlooking the open kitchen. Among the taco...
Popular Stories
- 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
- 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
- 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
- 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer