Pork Candy At The Ravenous Pig

“It’s meat candy,” said the waiter as he gleefully described the Pork Belly starter; I stirred my Old Fashion with a strip of bacon; the Maine Lobster salad came with a porcine gastrique; a large metal sculpture of a happy pig adorned the wall: It is quite clear that the folks at the Ravenous Pig have a healthy love for all things porky. Set on a quite stretch of Orange Avenue in Winter Park- far from the cacophony of I-Drive in Orlando- and surrounded by architectural firms, lawyer offices and home design stores is the Ravenous Pig, an American Gastropub. The small restaurant has a casual yet unsurprisingly hip flair: the brick walls, dark wood interior, red accents, white tablecloths, and large bar area remind me of a someplace I might find in England, without the prospect of Shepard’s Pie. While a pork-centric pub theme is clever, it is the well executed dishes that make the Ravenous Pig special. The Gruyere Biscuits were flaky and buttery went well with my second Old Fashion; the Pork Porterhouse was tender and I could have sworn it had just come out of a smoker; the Pork Belly was, in fact, like a Starburst of refreshing pork flavor; my wife’s grouper was fresh, light, and flavorful, evidencing the fact that the Ravenous Pig is more than just a pork joint. It also didn't hurt that the drinks went down quite smoothly and that the desserts were simple and divine. It was very busy the Saturday we ate there and thus a reservation is strongly recommended.