Ravenous Pig
565 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
| +1 407-628-2333
Photo The Ravenous Pig
Sun 10:30am - 9pm
Mon, Tue 3pm - 10pm
Wed, Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Ravenous PigIt’s no surprise that the opening of this beloved gastropub back in 2007 coincided with Orlando’s rise as a culinary hot spot. While its owners James and Julie Petrakis have not stopped opening other ventures around the city (including at Disney Springs), this local favorite—known for its Cask & Larder beers and sophisticated Southern fare—has hardly waned in popularity. Start with the charcuterie platter (a spread of rillettes, dried sausage, and salami), then choose from favorites like shrimp and grits and the enormous Pub Burger, which comes topped with caramelized onions and buttermilk blue cheese. Whether you come for happy hour, dinner, or something in between, expect a lively atmosphere that’s perfectly suited to groups.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
The Ravenous Pig
Touted for their house-cured meats and ploughman’s board with a Scotch egg, there is plenty on the menu for the less pig-centric too. Grouper brandade fritters, local oysters on the raw bar, and bright fresh salads are just a few of the non-porcine options. Note that the first Saturday of the month hosts a seasonal roast popular with locals.
almost 7 years ago
Pork Candy At The Ravenous Pig
“It’s meat candy,” said the waiter as he gleefully described the Pork Belly starter; I stirred my Old Fashion with a strip of bacon; the Maine Lobster salad came with a porcine gastrique; a large metal sculpture of a happy pig adorned the wall: It is quite clear that the folks at the Ravenous Pig have a healthy love for all things porky. Set on a quite stretch of Orange Avenue in Winter Park- far from the cacophony of I-Drive in Orlando- and surrounded by architectural firms, lawyer offices and home design stores is the Ravenous Pig, an American Gastropub. The small restaurant has a casual yet unsurprisingly hip flair: the brick walls, dark wood interior, red accents, white tablecloths, and large bar area remind me of a someplace I might find in England, without the prospect of Shepard’s Pie. While a pork-centric pub theme is clever, it is the well executed dishes that make the Ravenous Pig special. The Gruyere Biscuits were flaky and buttery went well with my second Old Fashion; the Pork Porterhouse was tender and I could have sworn it had just come out of a smoker; the Pork Belly was, in fact, like a Starburst of refreshing pork flavor; my wife’s grouper was fresh, light, and flavorful, evidencing the fact that the Ravenous Pig is more than just a pork joint. It also didn't hurt that the drinks went down quite smoothly and that the desserts were simple and divine. It was very busy the Saturday we ate there and thus a reservation is strongly recommended.
over 6 years ago
Market fresh dining at the best gastropub in Orlando
Every time I come home, The Ravenous Pig is the first stop on my list. Simply stated, I come here because the food is delicious. Foodies flock to this place, and it's easy to see why. The menu rotates weekly to reflect the local and seasonal foods that owners James and Julie Petrakis favor. The fresh fish, salads and pub burgers with truffle fries are hard to beat, but the expertly-mixed drinks give the food a run for its money. House specialities like the Old Fashioned with bacon-infused bourbon or the Gin & Jam, with Half Moon Orchard gin and spiced pear jam complement a classic menu of cocktails. They also have a whole pig roast every month, which is an event worth stopping by for.