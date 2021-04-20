Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

KrungThep Tea Time

1051 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
Website
| +1 407-733-3561
KrungThep Tea Time Winter Park Florida United States
KrungThep Tea Time Winter Park Florida United States
KrungThep Tea Time Winter Park Florida United States
KrungThep Tea Time Winter Park Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

KrungThep Tea Time

Orlando is known for great Asian eats, and this sweet little Thai spot in Winter Park stands apart for its stylish vibe and rainbow range of iced and hot teas and desserts. KrungThep is the Thai name for Bangkok, but much of the menu skews fusion-style, with items like pesto chicken sandwiches and satay sandwiches and toast-style desserts topped with everything from condensed milk and homemade coconut ice cream to Nutella, matcha, and organic honey. Tea-lovers are in heaven here, with herbal, black, and white loose leaf varieties galore. The black and white decor scheme is both blatantly Instagram-able and cozy and inviting. For a quiet chat with a friend or a self-care moment alone, you can't go wrong while taking a break to recharge here.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points