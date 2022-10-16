Amura Japanese Restaurant

7786 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
http://amura.com
+1 407-370-0007
622d2ecc395be2869dbd1c5f9e204a75.jpg

Amura Japanese Restaurant

622d2ecc395be2869dbd1c5f9e204a75.jpg

Located in the Plaza Venezia, a swanky area locals fondly refer to as Restaurant Row, trendy yet comfortable Amura is the perfect place for a date or family dinner. Make a meal for two out of the Dragon and Atomic Bomb rolls, a bento box to share, and some Nigori sake infused with coconut and vanilla, or feed a group with tempura and The Boat (a mix of crowd-pleasing sushi rolls and fresh sashimi like tuna, salmon, and sea bass).

Fri Jul 18 03:41:41 EDT 2014

Amura Japanese Restaurant

