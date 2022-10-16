Mamak Asian Street Food

1231 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
http://www.MamakEats.com
+1 407-270-4688
a6963674ba8c51ed28fddf1f18ad1958.jpg

Mamak Asian Street Food

a6963674ba8c51ed28fddf1f18ad1958.jpg

Located in the heart of Orlando’s Little Vietnam district, this casual eatery does Pan-Asian cuisine perfectly, with a spread of affordable, piping-hot dishes inspired by hawker-style street food. It’s hardly a new concept in a city known for great Asian restaurants, but Mamak does it exceptionally well with small plates like beef bulgogi, golden roti canai bread, Indonesian nasi goreng, and a spectacular version of Malaysian char kway teow noodles. Come with a group so you can order a little bit of everything—it’s the kind of place where sharing just two dishes is nothing short of sin.

