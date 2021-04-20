Where are you going?
Treehouse Truck

Orlando, FL, USA
Website
| +1 407-346-8670
Goat Cheese Burger, yes please!

Treehouse Truck in Orlando, FL is a local food truck roaming the streets throughout Central Florida. If you're lucky, you might even find them in Ft. Lauderdale or Miami!

Known for some jaw dropping menu items, they have some other must try items. “Rachel’s Goat Cheese Burger” is quickly becoming a favorite amongst many local Orlando folks. This is a burger topped with Goat Cheese, Tomato, Fresh Arugula, and drizzled with a Balsamic Glaze served on a Toasted Bun.

Treehouse Truck should be on your list of “must dos” if you are traveling to Orlando on vacation. If you are lucky enough to live here, you are lucky enough to be able to eat at Treehouse Truck almost any day of the week.
By Sarah Clements Olivieri

Beth Bursley
over 3 years ago

Great place

Really good food, easy to locate
Beth Bursley
over 3 years ago

Really good food

A must visit. You won't be disappointed. Easy to locate. Popular.

