Morimoto Asia

1600 Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA
https://www.morimotoasia.com/
+1 407-939-6686
1ac45e5d763d39435903e967e34b54ea.jpg

Morimoto Asia FLA.

morimoto-asia-06-listing.jpg
1ac45e5d763d39435903e967e34b54ea.jpg
morimoto-asia-06-listing.jpg

The chance to try Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s first Pan-Asian restaurant is what brings most people to this Disney Springs spot, which opened in 2015. The menu blends flavors from China, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia, while the decor impresses with a glass staircase, sparkling chandeliers, and a 270-foot-long bar. This is the kind of restaurant where sharing plates makes for the most satisfying meal, so come with a group and cover your table with Peking duck, sushi and sashimi, shumai dumplings, pad Thai noodles, and more. Just be sure to save room for the revelatory desserts, which range from Oreo tempura to house-made churros.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

