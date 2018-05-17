Sure, you’ve heard of the Magic Kingdom and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but Central Florida is known for its world-class amusement parks for more than a just Disney and Universal: this region’s got a wealth of roller coasters, water parks, attractions where you can swim with dolphins, wrestle alligators, and visit landscapes made of LEGOs. For the uninitiated, Walt Disney World is comprised of several parks: the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Blizzard Beach. Visitors can buy endless variations of plans from one-day/one-park tickets to multiday Park Hopper tickets which allow them to move between the parks. At Universal Orlando Resort, you can visit Islands of Adventure or Universal Studios (the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is split between these two, with Diagon Alley at Universal Studios and Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure), as well as the waterpark, Volcano Bay. Again, there are several ticket packages that can buy you as much or as little access to the Universal world of Marvel superheroes and Hogwarts characters.