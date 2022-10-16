DoveCote Brasserie

390 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
http://dovecoteorlando.com
+1 407-930-1700
DoveCote_Croque_Monsieur_2.jpg

DoveCote Brasserie

dc-groups-pics.jpg
DoveCote_Croque_Monsieur_2.jpg
dc-groups-pics.jpg

The restaurateurs were aiming for an approachable French spot when they opened this brasserie in downtown’s Bank of America building in 2016—and they’ve succeeded, in spades. Here, the perfect start to both lunch and dinner is a bowl of the savory French onion soup, which features just the right amount of bone marrow. Other menu highlights include steak frites, croque monsieur sandwiches, and artisanal cheese plates for dessert. If seafood is your thing, you’ll also love the raw bar, with its spread of oysters, shrimp, and crab legs. On weekday mornings, DoveCote offers a café-style breakfast, complete with authentic French pastries and espresso drinks served in the open lobby. Every other meal occurs in the actual restaurant, which stuns with soaring ceilings, whitewashed brick walls, and a palette of soft blue, gold, and gray that feels trés français indeed.

More Recommendations

Sun Jul 16 16:06:22 EDT 2017

DoveCote Brasserie

