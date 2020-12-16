D.C.'s Best Brunches
Collected by Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Brunch in D.C. is a serious obsession. DC's brunch scene fittingly captures the best of what's found across the U.S., from farm-to-table restaurants focused on fresh local produce to greasy spoons where dishes come out nice and greasy paired with bottomless bloody marys, mimosas, and bellinis. Catering to a blend of young professionals and seasoned politicos. DC's brunch spots are excellent in balancing the trendy with traditional, meaning it's not too difficult to find suitable options.
1100 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
From its humble beginnings at the corner of 11th St. and Florida Ave NW in 1944, DC's oldest soul food restaurant has welcomed longtime residents, tourists, transplants, as well as sports, entertainment, and political figures made evident by the...
3000 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Like its sister restaurant Founding Farmers, the Georgetown Waterfront restaurant evokes Americana, farmhouse tradition, and seasonality in both menu and atmosphere. The weekend buffet-style brunches are a keeper that includes breakfast tacos,...
1811 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Sunday brunch at Perry’s is not your usual run-of-the-mill affair. Yes, there is an all-you-can-eat buffet bar filled with typical brunch fare. Yes, there are the usual boozy drinks to go with your brunch meal. Yes, there is music piped over...
225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
This longtime Eastern Market counter restaurant draws neighborhood residents and visitors every Saturday morning with their "Bluebucks." Long queues are the norm to get a stack of three light and fluffy blueberry buckwheat pancakes slathered with...
505 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Brothers Mark and Ty Neal built Ted's Bulletin as an homage to their father, who loved to feed his family, his friends, his neighbors, and random passersby. The restaurant is a comfortable 1930s-style American diner serving up classy takes on...
1513 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
This friendly and upbeat market and pub situated east of Dupont Circle is a nod to DC native and chef Alex McCoy's early days of living amongst the eclectic atmosphere and cuisines of East London. Featuring a rotating seasonal menu featuring...
5035 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
Washington, D.C. natives Matt and Jena Carr and chef Anne Alfano opened this coffeehouse and market to pay homage to the Portland, Oregon, hangout Little Red Bike Café. Not only did the Carrs replicate the café's concept, but they also copied its...
1046, 1475 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Sandwiched between the White House, the U.S. Treasury Department, and the Willard Hotel, this legendary spot since 1906 has catered to visitors, power brokers, celebrities, sports icons, and literary figures with its stellar food and service....
1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
I'm meeting my friend for brunch at Café Bonaparte. I stroll up to the northern side of Georgetown—the part that feels more like a quaint neighborhood than the frenzied, tourist area near M Street. The space is long and narrow, simply decorated...
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
This French brasserie located in Clarendon gives off a comfortable atmosphere with cozy tables, a bustling café and bar, and handsome black-and-white photos adorning its walls. French and German cuisine from the Alsace-Lorraine region dominate the...
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
This split-level Clarendon tavern and upstairs dining room puts a creative spin on modern American cuisine with its rustic seasonal menu and well-priced wine and beer lists. Breads, pasta, sausages, and desserts are made in-house, and many...
