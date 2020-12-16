Brunch in D.C. is a serious obsession. DC's brunch scene fittingly captures the best of what's found across the U.S., from farm-to-table restaurants focused on fresh local produce to greasy spoons where dishes come out nice and greasy paired with bottomless bloody marys, mimosas, and bellinis. Catering to a blend of young professionals and seasoned politicos. DC's brunch spots are excellent in balancing the trendy with traditional, meaning it's not too difficult to find suitable options.