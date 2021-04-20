Where are you going?
Rose's Luxury

717 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Website
| +1 202-580-8889
Mon - Sat 5pm - 10pm

Rose's Luxury

Chef/owner Aaron Silverman's farmhouse restaurant, in the heart of Barracks Row, serves creative (and Michelin-starred) cooking inspired by his travels and culinary training in the American South, Mexico, the Mediterranean, and Southeast Asia. Pork sausage and lychee salad is a menu mainstay; most other dishes are rotated out frequently to make way for "new stuff," anything from grilled cucumber with coconut and anchovy to jumbo lump crab with squash blossom. Groups of six to 12 can make online reservations, all others should be prepared to wait a while. Line up before the 5 p.m. opening time to snag a seat at the counter facing the open kitchen and wood-burning stove.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

Afar Magazine
about 6 years ago

Rose's Luxury: Washington D.C.'s Most Out-There Pasta

“It’s walk-in only, and the wait can be two hours long. Out-there dishes, such as the lychee salad, are well worth the wait, though.” —Local food blogger Zach Patton of The Bitten Word on his essential eats in the District. 
