Bresca

1906 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Website
| +1 202-518-7926
More info

Sun, Tue - Thur 4:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 11pm

Chef Ryan Ratino opened his first solo restaurant at age 27, riding a wave of momentum from stints at D.C.’s Ripple and New York’s Dovetail and WD-50. He’s made a big splash, racking up accolades including best new restaurant from the Washington City Paper in 2018. (Nonprofit Zero Food Print also recognized Bresca as the city's first carbon neutral fine-dining restaurant.) Ratino's surprising flavor combinations usually delight and always keep things interesting. Consider foie gras “black forest” with sour cherry, dark chocolate, and beets, or burrata and baby carrots with figs and chamomile. Much of the menu consists of these snacks and medium-size plates, and the decor has a similar vibrancy, from the wall of live moss in an electric shade of green to the brilliant blue velvet and tile work.
By Kate Appleton , AFAR Contributor
