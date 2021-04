Le Diplomate opened up not long ago on the 14th Street Corridor, which has seen an explosion in new restaurants in recent years. Although we have plenty of French restaurants in D.C., this is the first that is truly reminiscent of the French bistros that line the streets of Paris . It has already exploded in popularity so much that the only time I could get in was 5pm. We were greeted by the waiter with a bread basket in his hand. The French take their bread very seriously, so I have a habit of judging the quality of a French restaurant by its bread. Okay, maybe that’s just an excuse to eat bread, but let me say, it’s good here. The baguette has that authentic crackle with the airy interior; the butter is lightly salted and whipped. I can eat the whole basket by myself and be happy! Then there are all the classic French bistro menu items. I was more greedy than hungry the day I showed up, so my meal was just the mushroom tart with its buttery, flaky crust and luscious mushroom duxelles topping. I want to marry the person who made that tart, it was so good! My companion had the cheese fondue, and I think she died and went to heaven right there on the spot. Don’t forget dessert—there’s a very talented pastry chef working here! To round out your meal, the restaurant stocks a wonderful selection of wines. Metro stop: U Street http://lediplomatedc.com/