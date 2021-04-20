Le Diplomate 1601 14th Street Northwest

Photo by Jason Varney More info Sun 9:30am - 11pm Mon - Thur 5pm - 11pm Fri 5pm - 12am Sat 9:30am - 12am

Le Diplomate Le Diplomate brings France’s chic bistro culture to D.C.’s trendy U Street Corridor. Upon entering through its bright blue door frame, the high ceilings, antique decor, and bread-cart centerpiece will have you checking for your passport. The classic French cuisine is on display with colorful salads, juicy steak frites, and rich crème brûlée. The only reminders that you’re still in America are the generous portions and the warm, attentive service. Request a seat in the glass-enclosed and tiled sunroom, where the wall reads “Blanchisserie de Chemise,” an homage to the location’s former life as a laundromat. This District arrondissement certainly welcomes the tasty transformation. Bon appétit!