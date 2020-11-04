Where are you going?
Sakedokoro Makoto

4822 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Website
| +1 202-298-6866
Sakedokoro Makoto Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
More info

Tue - Thur 6:30pm - 8:30pm
Fri 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Sat 6pm - 9:30pm

Sakedokoro Makoto

“The menu at this authentic Japanese restaurant changes constantly. This place is legit authentic Japanese, they even make you take off your shoes and wear their slippers … Men have to wear a button-down collared shirt, so be ready. You can order from their menu a la carte, but the thing to do is make reservations and get their tasting menu. This is what we do every time and it never disappoints. The tasting menu is about seven to eight dishes depending on what the chef decides to send. The meal is unforgettable. In signature Japanese style, the dishes are small, but compact with tons of awesome flavors.” —Kevin Diedrich, a bar manager and consultant who grew up in Northern Virginia.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
