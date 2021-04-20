Filipino Cuisine has made it to DC!

I may just have found my mom's Filipino home cooking inside this cozy 25-seat, no-reservation space in Columbia Heights. Facing the open kitchen in DC's first Filipino restaurant, I watched owner/chef Tom Cunanan serve a mix of traditional Filipino staples such as lumpia, pancit, beef tapa, and ampalaya (bitter melon) as well as less expected, more adventurous dishes like kinilaw (tuna ceviche), grilled tuna jaw with calamansi, fried ukoy (shrimp fritters), and the unforgettable inihaw na liempo (grilled pork belly). Wondering about the restaurant's name? It makes reference to Saint Malo, a former coastal fishing village in Louisiana, which was the first permanent Filipino settlement in what is now the U.S.