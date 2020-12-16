Cowboy Cuisine in Montana
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
Cowboy up for some fine Western cooking—plus a few culinary surprises you'll never see coming—at these quintessentially Montana outposts.
451 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715, USA
On Main Street in downtown Bozeman, the Garage is a funky place for a casual meal. Car parts hung on the walls and license-plate-frame menus (not to mention the name of the place) reveal the eatery’s former life as a fix-it shop. Now the space...
121 Broadway Ave S, Red Lodge, MT 59068, USA
For a thick, juicy steak; a casual, upmarket atmosphere; and one of the best cocktail lists in Red Lodge, book a table at the Carbon County Steakhouse, a trendy joint with a bit of rustic, Western pizzazz. The patio is open during those precious...
163 Chico Rd, Pray, MT 59065, USA
The Chico Hot Springs resort isn't just a place to stay and soak on your way to and from Yellowstone; the property is also a fantastic destination for weddings and big events, with ball and board rooms large enough to accommodate your cousin Eddy...
833 Great Northern Blvd, Helena, MT 59601, USA
Helena's favorite steakhouse - perhaps every bit as notable for the famed wine menu - Silver Star Steak has built a reputation for cooking up some of the finest steaks and burgers in Montana, while also dishing tremendous seafood, salads, tapas,...
For cowboy cuisine all wrapped up in a tidy white package—and ready to go at a moment's notice—pop into the Burger Dive in Billings, a diner-style restaurant known for the Thunderbolt Burger Challenge. Finish a 1/3 pound all-beef burger piled high...
121 S Main St, Kalispell, MT 59901, USA
Hop's Downtown Grill does fine cowboy cuisine with a twist, spinning everything from wild boar, yak, and mountain buffalo burgers to crispy duck wings, and a black bean burger for those looking for something on the lighter side. Hop's craft draft...
2829 King Ave W Suite D, Billings, MT 59102, USA
The Staggering Ox is a unique beast. This sandwich shop – with locations in Billings, Helena, and Missoula – serves up their creative fare in vertical tubes known as Clubfoots. The idea here is that your delicious sandwich meat won’t spill out the...
