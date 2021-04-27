For $88 per Night, You Can Have 5,850 Acres of Montana All to Yourself

After Airbnb realized Montana was its top trending destination for this coming summer—with searches to Big Sky up 72 percent—the vacation rental platform decided to give people even more of what they want.

For two nights and three days between October 7–9, two guests will get to have all 5,850 acres of Andesite Mountain at Montana’s Big Sky Resort to themselves for just $88 per night. But they’ll have to be quick to claim the sole two-night reservation when it becomes available on Airbnb on May 15 at 1 p.m. EST.

The lucky pair who book the two-night stay at the cabin atop Andesite Mountain will have exclusive access to 100 miles of hiking and biking trails, as well as the option to take Lone Peak Tram to the summit of nearby Lone Mountain for a guided tour, fly-fishing lessons on the Gallatin River, or horseback riding. Because the first night of the stay falls during the peak of the Draconids meteor shower, Airbnb is also including a telescope to take in the celestial show from the cabin’s outdoor deck.

Courtesy of Airbnb After a long day exploring the outdoors, get cozy inside this limited Airbnb listing.

But that’s not all. Airbnb has also partnered with Conrad Anker, a world-renowned rock climber and mountaineer and local of nearby Bozeman, to be a “host” during the stay. While he’ll be away on an expedition to Mount Everest, he’ll connect with the guests for a live video call to share a few of his adventure stories.