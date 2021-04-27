For $88 per Night, You Can Have 5,850 Acres of Montana All to Yourself

Courtesy of Airbnb
Enjoy the first night of the Draconids meteor shower from the deck at this Andesite Mountain cabin in Big Sky, Montana.
This October, two lucky guests will be the only occupants on Andesite Mountain in Big Sky, Montana. Here’s how to secure this one-time-only Airbnb listing.
After Airbnb realized Montana was its top trending destination for this coming summer—with searches to Big Sky up 72 percent—the vacation rental platform decided to give people even more of what they want.
For two nights and three days between October 7–9, two guests will get to have all 5,850 acres of Andesite Mountain at Montana’s Big Sky Resort to themselves for just $88 per night. But they’ll have to be quick to claim the sole two-night reservation when it becomes available on Airbnb on May 15 at 1 p.m. EST.
The lucky pair who book the two-night stay at the cabin atop Andesite Mountain will have exclusive access to 100 miles of hiking and biking trails, as well as the option to take Lone Peak Tram to the summit of nearby Lone Mountain for a guided tour, fly-fishing lessons on the Gallatin River, or horseback riding. Because the first night of the stay falls during the peak of the Draconids meteor shower, Airbnb is also including a telescope to take in the celestial show from the cabin’s outdoor deck.
But that’s not all. Airbnb has also partnered with Conrad Anker, a world-renowned rock climber and mountaineer and local of nearby Bozeman, to be a “host” during the stay. While he’ll be away on an expedition to Mount Everest, he’ll connect with the guests for a live video call to share a few of his adventure stories.
“Having lived near and explored Big Sky for nearly 20 years, I’m beyond thrilled to invite guests to experience the magic of Montana and have Andesite Mountain all to themselves,” Anker said in a press release. “From jaw-dropping, scenic views to the thrill that accompanies outdoor adventures, I’ve known for a while that Montana is a special place and can’t wait for guests to make once-in-a-lifetime memories during their own stay here.”
In order to adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines, guests who book this stay must currently live in the United States and live in the same household. The space will also be cleaned in accordance with Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocols before guests check in, and the staff at Big Sky Resort will follow CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Airbnb will issue the guests a $1,000 Airbnb coupon if infection rates in Montana increase to a point where the stay must be canceled.
Book on May 15 at 1 p.m. EST: $88 per night (plus taxes and fees), airbnb.com/bigsky
