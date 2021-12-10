Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

United Is Resuming Flights to Alaska and Montana for 2022

By Michelle Baran

Dec 10, 2021

Fly to Alaska this summer for endless mountainscapes and wildlife sightings.

Photo by Shutterstock

Fly to Alaska this summer for endless mountainscapes and wildlife sightings.

The carrier is betting big on scenic outdoor-focused destinations, and we’re not upset about it.

After revealing last month that it is cutting service to a dozen smaller domestic airports, United Airlines has confirmed that it will, however, be resuming service next year on several routes it had pushed pause on that bring travelers to some of the country’s most stunning outdoor destinations.

Starting in summer 2022, United will be resuming these flights to Alaska from several major hubs:

  • New Jersey’s Newark International Airport—Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
  • Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport—Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
  • San Francisco International Airport—Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
  • Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport—Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Fairbanks International Airport

The Alaska flights aren’t the only ones returning to United’s domestic route network for spring and summer 2022. The airline confirmed a large batch of flights that are returning to Chicago, Denver, Houston, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., too, including to airfields that serve as gateways to popular national parks and the great outdoors.

Yellowstone is also on United's 2022 agenda.
Photo by Shutterstock
Yellowstone is also on United’s 2022 agenda.

Additional returning United flights include:

  • Chicago O’Hare International Airport—Glacier Park International Airport in Montana
  • Chicago O’Hare International Airport—Missoula Montana Airport
  • Denver International Airport—Vermont’s Burlington International Airport
  • Denver International Airport—Maine’s Portland International Jetport
  • Denver International Airport—Idaho’s Friedman Memorial Airport
  • Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport—Aspen/Pitkin County Airport
  • Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport—Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport
  • Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport—Glacier Park International Airport
  • San Francisco International Airport—Colorado’s Aspen/Pitkin County Airport
  • San Francisco International Airport—Glacier Park International Airport
  • San Francisco International Airport—Missoula Montana Airport
  • San Francisco International Airport—Friedman Memorial Airport
  • Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport—Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

It looks like United doesn’t see travelers’ pandemic-spurred hunger for nature and vast expanses dying down anytime soon. 

