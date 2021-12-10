United Is Resuming Flights to Alaska and Montana for 2022

Photo by Shutterstock
Dec 10, 2021
Fly to Alaska this summer for endless mountainscapes and wildlife sightings.
The carrier is betting big on scenic outdoor-focused destinations, and we’re not upset about it.
After revealing last month that it is cutting service to a dozen smaller domestic airports, United Airlines has confirmed that it will, however, be resuming service next year on several routes it had pushed pause on that bring travelers to some of the country’s most stunning outdoor destinations.
Starting in summer 2022, United will be resuming these flights to Alaska from several major hubs:
The Alaska flights aren’t the only ones returning to United’s domestic route network for spring and summer 2022. The airline confirmed a large batch of flights that are returning to Chicago, Denver, Houston, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., too, including to airfields that serve as gateways to popular national parks and the great outdoors.
Additional returning United flights include:
It looks like United doesn’t see travelers’ pandemic-spurred hunger for nature and vast expanses dying down anytime soon.
