United Is Resuming Flights to Alaska and Montana for 2022

After revealing last month that it is cutting service to a dozen smaller domestic airports, United Airlines has confirmed that it will, however, be resuming service next year on several routes it had pushed pause on that bring travelers to some of the country’s most stunning outdoor destinations.

Starting in summer 2022, United will be resuming these flights to Alaska from several major hubs:

New Jersey’s Newark International Airport—Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport—Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

San Francisco International Airport—Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport—Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Fairbanks International Airport

The Alaska flights aren’t the only ones returning to United’s domestic route network for spring and summer 2022. The airline confirmed a large batch of flights that are returning to Chicago, Denver, Houston, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., too, including to airfields that serve as gateways to popular national parks and the great outdoors.

Additional returning United flights include:

Chicago O’Hare International Airport—Glacier Park International Airport in Montana

Chicago O’Hare International Airport—Missoula Montana Airport

Denver International Airport—Vermont’s Burlington International Airport

Denver International Airport—Maine’s Portland International Jetport

Denver International Airport—Idaho’s Friedman Memorial Airport

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport—Aspen/Pitkin County Airport

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport—Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport—Glacier Park International Airport

San Francisco International Airport—Colorado’s Aspen/Pitkin County Airport

San Francisco International Airport—Glacier Park International Airport

San Francisco International Airport—Missoula Montana Airport

San Francisco International Airport—Friedman Memorial Airport

Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport—Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

It looks like United doesn’t see travelers’ pandemic-spurred hunger for nature and vast expanses dying down anytime soon.

