Amy S Eckert

Amy S. Eckert

AFAR Contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Yellowstone Is More Popular Than Ever—Here’s How to Enjoy It Without the Crowds
National Parks
Yellowstone Is More Popular Than Ever—Here’s How to Enjoy It Without the Crowds
March 9, 2022 06:26 PM
 · 
Amy S. Eckert
Where to Celebrate 100 Years of Bauhaus in Germany This Year
Style + Design
Where to Celebrate 100 Years of Bauhaus in Germany This Year
March 11, 2019 10:12 AM
 · 
Amy S. Eckert
This Detroit Neighborhood Is an Architecture Fan’s Dream
Art + Architecture
This Detroit Neighborhood Is an Architecture Fan’s Dream
August 7, 2018 04:24 PM
 · 
Amy S. Eckert