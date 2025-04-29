Under Canvas Is Adding New Glamping Cabins Near a National Park and Great Lake

For more than a decade, Under Canvas has been the go-to glamping brand for travelers who want to hear the wolves howl in Yellowstone, watch the sun bleed over the red rocks of Zion at sunset, and see the shimmer of the star-studded Milky Way near Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument—all without giving up a king-size bed, artisanal coffee, and spa-worthy rainfall shower. The company, which helped turn glamping from a niche idea into a full-blown travel lifestyle, is about to get even bigger, with its recently announced spin-off: the Outdoor Collection.

Like its existing properties, the Outdoor Collection will revolve around nature-based accommodations; however, in addition to the classic safari-style tents that Under Canvas is known for, the resorts will have contemporary cottages, classic cabins, and lodge rooms.

The first two Outdoor Collection properties acquired by Under Canvas are the Fields of Michigan, located in South Haven, Michigan; and Bar N Ranch, in West Yellowstone, Montana. Each operates seasonally—Fields of Michigan from May 1 through November 2, and Bar N Ranch from May 8 through October 6.

“The Outdoor Collection is complementary to the Under Canvas brand, offering a curated portfolio of distinctive properties that connect guests with nature,” Matt Gaghen, CEO of Under Canvas, told Afar. “The Outdoor Collection maintains Under Canvas’ ongoing commitment to upscale amenities, high-quality dining, and outdoor adventure.”

In a forest about a 10-minute drive from the shore of Lake Michigan and two hours from Chicago sits the first hotel of the new collection. The Fields of Michigan has 30 acres with 23 units, including tents for two and cottages for up to four people (in either a king or double-queen layout), all with en suite bathrooms, contemporary furniture, electricity, and private firepits. Other amenities include complimentary cruiser bicycle rentals, a swimming pool, massage services, quick access to beaches and water sports, and fields with three varieties of organic blueberries available for guests to pick.

Sometimes, it’s better to skip the tent and go with a cabin. Courtesy of Bar N Ranch

An upscale eatery called the Willow sits on-site, offering a continental breakfast with coffee each morning, café-style dining with seasonal small plates and shareables on Sunday through Wednesday nights, and complimentary s’mores every night. On the weekends, the eatery also hosts a supper club, with a prix fixe menu featuring locally harvested fish, such as smoked whitefish pâté or Great Lakes trout, and garden-fresh vegetables. (If you time it right, be sure to get the seasonal blueberry citrus tart with shortbread crust.)

When considering a possible sale, Irene Wood, founder of the Fields of Michigan, told Afar that Under Canvas felt like “the obvious choice,” since they have a mutual desire to create memorable moments for guests and “shared an ethos around creating comfort in nature.”

The collection’s second property is located in Montana, roughly six miles from the entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Bar N Ranch sits near the South Fork of the Madison River in a sprawling 200-acre valley, where guests have the opportunity to go horseback riding, hiking, rafting, or fly-fishing on-site. The lodge has seven cowboy-inspired rooms, as well as eight private one- to four-bedroom log cabins, all with en suite bathrooms. The on-site restaurant, Embers, specializes in dishes using locally sourced ingredients with a Western flair, ranging from sunflower hummus to an elk and bison Bolognese. Like the Fields of Michigan (and most Under Canvas properties), there’s also complimentary s’mores around the fire every night.

Gaghen said both properties were a natural fit for the Under Canvas ecosystem as they practice “a light footprint development philosophy,” while working to “foster a greater appreciation of the environment and inspire protection and preservation.”

Already, the new accommodations are bookable on the Outdoor Collection website. Rates start at $138 for the Fields of Michigan and $296 for Bar N Ranch.

This isn’t the first brand expansion for Under Canvas. In 2023, it also launched Ulum, a higher-end spin-off, near Moab, Utah. The resort, which was on Afar’s Best New Hotels list in 2024, features 50 suite-style tents that include a king-size bed, a rain shower with Aesop bath products, West Elm furniture, a private firepit, and a wood-burning stove. The hospitality company also partnered with Hyatt last year, allowing travelers to earn and redeem Hyatt loyalty points on Under Canvas stays.